Arsenal & Manchester City Set to Clash Over Teenage Fulham Wonderkid Matt O'Riley

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly set for a collision course, with both clubs said to be interested in signing Fulham wonderkid Matt O'Riley at the soonest opportunity.

The youngster hasn't seen his 17th birthday as yet, but has already made two appearances in the Carabao Cup for the Cottagers this season, as well as in the Checkatrade trophy.

Arsenal and Man City interested in Fulham ‘s teen sensation Matt O’Riley by @NiaGriffiths89 #Arsenal https://t.co/A57Aw8sHu9 — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) September 21, 2017

O'Riley was summoned to Fulham's senior side after his stellar performances for the club's youth teams, and the Mirror report that he has now caught the attention of two of the Premier League's biggest sides.

He has also been called up to the England Under-17 side as a result of his displays, and will represent his country in next month's Under-17 World Cup tournament in India.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

The 16-year-old has been impressing just about everyone who has watched him play with his passing and technical ability, and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping to have him around for the future.

"This player is in the process - he's very talented player and he makes his job good enough for his age," the manager said earlier this month. "In general, the games were one of the first challenges for him in senior football, he played good against Wycombe and he moved and try to offer the quality against Bristol too.

"It's early and his first steps, but I used a lot of young players in these games and what I said before, they're in the process of learning and I expect he can be an important player for our club in the future."