Soccer

Arsenal to Battle Borussia Dortmund to Sign Marseille's Christopher Rocchia in January

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Arsenal will reportedly go toe-to-toe with Borussia Dortmund to sign Marseille prospect Christopher Rocchia in January.

As reported by FootMarcato, the Gunners' chief scout Gilles Grimandi has sounded the youngster out as a possible future first-teamer, and knows that he will soon be out of contract at the French club.

The left-back is viewed as the most promising young player at the club and is also being coveted by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, with sporting director Michael Zorc having already made an approach.

The 19-year-old, who is captain of the club's reserves and an understudy to Patrice Evra, does have a 'much-improved' offer on the table from Marseille, but there is a chance he could decline it in favour of a new challenge.

As a young French star, Rocchia could well end up under the wing of Arsene Wenger, who has a track record of developing such talents at Arsenal. But he will have a tough decision to make if he does decide to move on as Dortmund is also a good environment for young players to flourish.

A source close to the player said, as quoted by the Sun: "When you take a look at the reservoir of young players to have emerged from these two clubs, you think Rocchia has every chance of success with them."

