Batshuayi Hits Up EA Sports for FIFA Rating After Hitting Carabao Cup Hat-Trick Against Forest

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, and literally everybody knew what was to come after the game.

The Belgian recently called out the makers of FIFA 18 EA Sports after they rated him 80 in this year's game in the franchise.

The 23-year-old wasn't too happy with it, and jokingly (but possibly seriously) tweeted @EASPORTSFIFA a looped video of himself holding his card with the caption 'PLEASE EXPLAIN'.

Believing his hat-trick was proof he has been hard done by, Batshuayi cheekily hit them up again after they had said 'Keep scoring goals and we'll talk...' by saying 'Can we talk now fam ... ??? How are the servers today'.

Ahahah its too much now save it for later 😂😂😂 And some copies for my followers what do you think ?? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 20, 2017

To his utter delight, the makers then tweeted him a picture of a fake blue card of a 99-rated version of himself with some truly incredible stats.

A somewhat embarrassed Batshuayi then claimed that the gesture was 'too much' and that it should be 'saved for later'.

It's safe to say that the former Marseille star is one of the best footballer's on Twitter, and is currently fighting it out with Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy for status of top dog on the social media site,

