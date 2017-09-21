Soccer

Batshuayi Hits Up EA Sports for FIFA Rating After Hitting Carabao Cup Hat-Trick Against Forest

6 minutes ago

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, and literally everybody knew what was to come after the game.

The Belgian recently called out the makers of FIFA 18 EA Sports after they rated him 80 in this year's game in the franchise.

The 23-year-old wasn't too happy with it, and jokingly (but possibly seriously) tweeted @EASPORTSFIFA a looped video of himself holding his card with the caption 'PLEASE EXPLAIN'.

Believing his hat-trick was proof he has been hard done by, Batshuayi cheekily hit them up again after they had said 'Keep scoring goals and we'll talk...' by saying 'Can we talk now fam ... ??? How are the servers today'.

To his utter delight, the makers then tweeted him a picture of a fake blue card of a 99-rated version of himself with some truly incredible stats.

A somewhat embarrassed Batshuayi then claimed that the gesture was 'too much' and that it should be 'saved for later'.

It's safe to say that the former Marseille star is one of the best footballer's on Twitter, and is currently fighting it out with Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy for status of top dog on the social media site,

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters