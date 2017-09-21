Soccer

Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Closing in on Atletico Madrid Return After Clubs Agree Deal

an hour ago

Premier League side Chelsea are close to selling Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid and the deal could happen as early as next week.

Chelsea are set to face Atletico in the Champions League next Wednesday and according to Spanish radio station Cope, via the Evening Standard, a £57.2m deal has been agreed and Costa will be in Madrid by this weekend.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made it clear to Costa that he no longer required his service at the club following a text message sent to the forward back in January. The Brazilian did not take the message well and has been missing from the squad all summer - claims have been made that he has been in Brazil with his family and has been doing basic drills to keep himself fit.

The report suggests that Atletico are keen to sign Costa before the clash next week - despite their transfer ban and their inability to play him until January - they want him to return to full training as soon as possible having worries over his fitness.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 28-year-old does have incentive to resume to full training with Madrid as the World Cup in Russia looms and the Spain boss Julen Lopetegui insists that he will need to be training and performing well if he is to make the squad for the summer's competition.

Lopetegui said: Costa’s summer has been unusual, strange, complicated - not just for him but for his club. He is still a Chelsea player. It’s a complicated issue.

He added: "Our hope is that he will resolve his situation as soon as possible and that he can compete, train and play, which is what he likes doing the most and what interests the national team."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters