Chelsea Star Tiemoue Bakayoko Involved in Car Crash Driving Home From Training

New Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was involved in a car crash as he was making his way from training on Thursday.

The Sun are reporting that the Frenchman was driving along Blundel Lane near the Blues' Cobham facilities around 3:30pm on Thursday when the incident took place. He was said to be driving towards Oxshott, Surrey, and no one else was involved.

Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko involved in car crash on his way home from traininghttps://t.co/gGnphVNzTY pic.twitter.com/GqTccTjpwz — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 21, 2017

Police were called to the scene of the crash, but it remains unclear whether or not the player suffered any injuries.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea from French champions AS Monaco during the summer after a long drawn-out chase. Having emerged as one of Antonio Conte's chief targets, the midfielder was brought in at a cost of £40m, with Manchester United also thought to be keen on his capture.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal for the Blues in the recent 6-0 demolition of Qarabag in the Champions League, and started for them in the 5-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

More to follow.