Soccer

Conte Ready to Put Faith in Youngsters in Carabao Cup After Nottingham Forest Demolition

26 minutes ago

Antonio Conte is ready to place his trust in Chelsea's talented starlets in the Carabao Cup after they helped dismantle Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Blues boss handed Charly Musonda his first start for the club in the 5-1 romp over the Championship side - the forward netting his first senior goal in the process - and also gave senior debuts to Ethan Ampadu, Jake Clarke-Salter and Dujon Sterling off the bench.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, Conte claimed that he had seen enough from his young contingent to give them further opportunities in the competition - starting with the fourth round clash against Everton in just over a month's time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: "We are a great club, for this reason, every competition is important to us. If we answer like this tonight, why not continue to give the opportunity to these players?

"I have had the possibility to give a chance for the young players from our academy. I think this is very positive. For sure a good night for us.

"I hope this type of game, this good performance improves their confidence and it's important now to continue in this way.

"When I have this type of answer, I'm very happy. I understand every single player is ready to play."

Conte singled out praise for the lively Musonda as he tore Forest to pieces down the home team's right flank, before going on to offer his verdict on how well the out-of-favour winger Kenedy had done for his side.

The latter was supposedly set to join Newcastle on loan after social media controversy, but the Italian chose to highlight his performance when quizzed on the matter after the game.

He added: "I think Charly played very well. He's trying to work a lot to improve his physical impact.

"He's a talented player and he has to continue in this way. When there is the opportunity, the chance, to help us, he must do this.

"Kenedy played very well. He's working very well, he's working a lot. When there will be the opportunity, a new chance, he must exploit it."

