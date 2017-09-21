Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged his club's hierarchy to make Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes a key transfer target, as he believes the 17-year-old has the potential to be his successor at the Bernabéu. Gomes is one of the most exciting young talents in English football, and is ready and waiting to burst onto the scene.

As reports by Spanish football outlet Don Balon, Europe's top sides are clamouring to secure the services of the prodigious young talent, given the widespread excitement over his rapid development at Manchester United. The youngster won the club's Young Player of the Year award last season, and looks set to embark on an illustrious career.

While United boss José Mourinho will be eager to hang on to the pacy midfielder, Ronaldo is rumoured to have insisted that his club sign the player, in a bid to stop their arch-rivals Barcelona competing the deal before them. Gomes is yet to sign a professional contract with the club, and could leave on a tribunal fee of just £4m in the summer transfer window.

Gomes has risen rapidly through the England international youth ranks, and impressed for the Under-16 and Under-17 sides before making his debut for the Under-18's in a 0-0 draw with Brazil earlier in the month. The starlet's dribbling skills and creativity make him a tantalising prospect, and England fans will also be watching the player's progress with excitement.

Manchester United have started the Premier League in style, and currently sit joint-top of the Premier League table, after a series of barnstorming performances - including 4-0 victories over West Ham, Swansea City and Everton. United are yet to face a real tough test this season, but will face a tricky trip to Anfield to face Jürgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool next month.