Soccer

Danny Ings Admits 'Mixed Feelings' on Liverpool First-Team Return After Knee Injury

an hour ago

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has admitted mixed feelings on his first-team return after almost a year out of the side. 

The Englishman spent 11 months away from the squad following a horrific knee injury, but was thrust back into the squad and came off the bench during the Reds' 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Leicester this week.

Despite the upset, Ings is happy to be back in the thick of things.

“It was mixed emotions really,” the forward told the club's official website. “You want to get the win and you want it to be the perfect night, getting minutes after the long road to recovery, but it wasn’t our night in the end.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“But on a personal note, it’s great to be back part of it, being around the lads and getting used to travelling away. It was good to be back and hopefully I can build on that.”

Ings went on to say that it was great working with the club's youngsters to get back fit, but it still pales in comparison where the first team is concerned.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

“Being with the Under-23s is great for me because after such a long time out it’s the perfect platform to build your fitness up in and get used to your surroundings on the pitch,” he added.

“Critch and all the staff and players down there have been great in helping me try to get to my best again.

“It’s a different scenario when you’re playing first-team football – the stadium’s full, you’ve got the atmosphere, you’ve got the adrenaline going through your body. To get that feeling back was probably the biggest thing for me because it’s what I’ve been craving for such a long time.

“Even though it was such a short spell on the pitch and we didn’t get the result, it was a positive in the steps I’m taking on a personal level.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters