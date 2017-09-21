Diego Simeone Hails Antoine Griezmann as 'Different Class' Following Athletic Bilbao Win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has lauded the performance of Antoine Griezmann as 'different class' following his side's 2-1 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The French striker was at his damaging best at the San Mamés Stadium as his sublime individual performance saw him assist both of Aleti's goals which secured all three points for the Spanish outfit.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

With the home side failing to convert a penalty to break the deadlock before half-time, Griezmann and co turned up the heat and made them pay in the second period as goals from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco ensured Athletic Bilbao's late consolation goal was just that, a consolation.

26-year-old Griezmann, who had two goals disallowed on the night, was unplayable for much of the night and his manager hailed the performance as his finest display in the campaign so far.

Don't understand why so many fools hate on Griezmann. He's world class. Would love to have him. — Mó (@MadridVoice) September 20, 2017

Simeone told reporters following the victory, via Goal: "It was his best game this season.

"He is different class. He gives us fight. He reaches dangerous areas, he has vision. His pass to Carrasco was a delight. I think [the team] played a good game. To win at this place you cannot do it any other way than having a good game.

"We had chances. [Nico] Gaitan, Griezmann, we were good and had chances to make it more than 2-1," he added.

After missing two of Atletico's first three league games, the French striker has now seemingly found his feet in the new season after back-to-back impressive performances which has seen him be the ultimate difference on both occasions as the Spanish side collected maximum points as a result.