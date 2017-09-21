Soccer

Diego Simeone Hails Antoine Griezmann as 'Different Class' Following Athletic Bilbao Win

an hour ago

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has lauded the performance of Antoine Griezmann as 'different class' following his side's 2-1 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. 

The French striker was at his damaging best at the San Mamés Stadium as his sublime individual performance saw him assist both of Aleti's goals which secured all three points for the Spanish outfit.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

With the home side failing to convert a penalty to break the deadlock before half-time, Griezmann and co turned up the heat and made them pay in the second period as goals from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco ensured Athletic Bilbao's late consolation goal was just that, a consolation. 

26-year-old Griezmann, who had two goals disallowed on the night, was unplayable for much of the night and his manager hailed the performance as his finest display in the campaign so far. 

Simeone told reporters following the victory, via Goal: "It was his best game this season.

"He is different class. He gives us fight. He reaches dangerous areas, he has vision. His pass to Carrasco was a delight. I think [the team] played a good game. To win at this place you cannot do it any other way than having a good game.

"We had chances. [Nico] Gaitan, Griezmann, we were good and had chances to make it more than 2-1," he added.

After missing two of Atletico's first three league games, the French striker has now seemingly found his feet in the new season after back-to-back impressive performances which has seen him be the ultimate difference on both occasions as the Spanish side collected maximum points as a result. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters