Soccer

Lionel Messi Said to Be Happier at Barcelona Following Sale of 'Problematic' Neymar

5 minutes ago

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is happier at the club now that Neymar no longer plays there, and knew the world record signing would cause problems at new club Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar made headlines for all the wrong reasons last weekend after he kicked up a fuss with Edinson Cavani over who was going to take a penalty against Lyon.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

The spot-kick went the way of the Uruguayan (who missed) after Dani Alves even tried to hand the ball to Neymar, and reports have claimed that the pair became embroiled in a heated discussion in the dressing room afterwards.

As reported by Diario Gol, Barca star Messi isn't all that suprised to see the trouble in paradise, because he knew Neymar would attract controversy following his move.

The Argentine ace spent four seasons with the 25-year-old and knows all about his egotistical personality, and is said to be somewhat happier now he has swapped Catalonia for Paris.

Elsa/GettyImages

Messi was fully aware of how much Neymar wanted to be the main man at Barca and how much he wanted to overthrow him, but always insisted that they got along to keep the peace.

Life after Neymar definitely hasn't done the giants any harm in the new season so far - the club sit top of La Liga having won every game and are two points ahead of second-placed Sevilla and seven ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

On a personal level Messi has made an incredible start to the season, scoring nine goals in the league including four against Eibar at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

