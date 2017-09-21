Soccer

Liverpool Attempting to Snatch Away Young Inter Defender Before Contract Renewal Talks

25 minutes ago

Liverpool are thought to be hot on the heels of Inter defender Zinho Vanheusden, but they only have a small window of space to work with.

The Reds, who have been quite poor defensively for a few seasons now, have identified the 18-year-old as a player who could come in and help solidify things at the back in future. However, Corriere Dello Sport are reporting that the Italian side have already planned talks over a contract renewal with the player.

The Belgian has two years left to go on his current contract at Inter, but the club want him to sign a new deal which would take him up to 2022.

And speaking to Het Belang van Limburg in a recent interview, he gave away very little with regards to a move.


“I know very well that you can be God one day and could be finished the next day," he said. "There were indeed teams who wanted to loan me, but I didn’t think it was the right time.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has admitted that he is 'sick' of the way his team concedes goals. The Anfield side have already let in nine goals in the Premier League this season, and let in two unanswered strikes in their Carabao Cup exit against Leicester City this week.

"I am sick of goals like this," the German fumed after the match. "You cannot play football. First goal we don't push up together, you can say it one time or 1000 times, it's not nice to concede these goals, and today it's again because of these."

"The game changes in moments like this, you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side and that's how it is. But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick."

