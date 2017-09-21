Man Utd Post Record Breaking Revenue Figures After Raking in Nearly £600m in 2016/17

Manchester United have announced a record revenue for the 2016/17 season after publishing their fourth quarter financial report for the three months ending 30th June 2017 and the annual report for the year as a whole as well.

United raked in a total £581.2m from all revenue streams over the course of last season, which saw the club win the EFL Cup and Europa League on the pitch.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

That is up some £68m on the season before and is indicative of the club's enormous and unrelenting earning power and potential.

Healthy operating profit stands at £80.8m. That is an increase of £12m on the £68.9m operating profit recorded for the 2015/16 season. Net debt is also down, falling from £260.9m to £213.1m.

Revenue was up in each of the three categories - commercial, broadcast, matchday - but it was broadcast revenue that saw the biggest increase on the previous 12 months, up close to 40%.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

United put that primarily down to "the new Premier League broadcasting rights agreement plus progression to, and success in winning, the UEFA Europa League final."

Broadcasting revenue for the final quarter alone, during which time United contested the latter stages of the Europa League, was up £33.4m, an increase of 70%.

"We concluded a successful 2016/17 season with a total of three trophies and a return to Champions League football," executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward commented.

"The year saw us set record revenues of over £581m and achieve a record EBITDA of £199.8m. We are pleased with the investment in our squad and look forward to an exciting season."