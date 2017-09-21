Soccer

Manchester City Defender Benjamin Mendy Hilariously Slams FIFA 18 Again After Player Image Leak

25 minutes ago

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's Twitter antics have continued, as the former Monaco left-back slammed FIFA 18 once again following images being leaked of some players' in-game appearance. 

The 23-year-old was quick to criticise EA Sports' graphics team after stating he looked more like former Premier League striker Emile Heskey than that of his actual self. 

This is not the first time the France international has battled with the gaming franchise via 140 characters, with the world's most expensive defender also questioning, and quite rightly so, why his rating is only a lowly 78. 

To put that in perspective, the Ligue 1 winner and Champions League semi finalist's overall rating is three lower than that of goal-leaking Liverpool defender James Milner's was at the beginning of last season's edition, a number that peaked at 84 over the course of the year.

The Englishman may have netted seven goals last term, however all came from the penalty spot and both completed an average of five successful defensive actions each game. 

In addition, Mendy held a better record when challenging his opposition man, winning on average 50% of all duels he was a part of, and also got his hands on silverware. 

