Newcastle are believed to be lining up a deal for prolific Turkish forward Cenk Tosun.

Rafa Benitez has been doing a swell job at the club since returning to the Premier League, having led the Magpies to fourth place on the table after recording victories in their last three games.

But many fans would agree that there is a need to bring in another striker - with Fanatik reporting that the Besiktas forward might be the man in question.

The £17m-rated Tosun scored 24 times for Besiktas last season, also registering five assists, and was the subject of a €13.5m deadline day bid from London side Crystal Palace this summer.

Spurs are also thought to be interested in signing the player, who is still open to moving to England despite the failed bid.

"Crystal Palace offered €13.5m on transfer deadline day," Tosun said via ESPN. "Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier League right now. I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right."

The club's president, Fikret Orman, told TRT Spor that Besiktas aren't averse to selling their players, as long as it's at the right price.

In Tosun's case, he said: “To be honest I didn’t want Cenk to go to Crystal Palace.”

The player is quite keen on moving to the Premier League in future, but is completely focused on getting the job done at his current club.

"All I am focused on right now is Besiktas -- we are doing well in the Champions League and league," Tosun he added. "I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England."