Paris Saint-Germain Finally Settle Penalty Dispute & One Star Won't Be Happy

Paris Saint-Germain have come to a final decision on who will be taking the Ligue 1 leaders' penalties for the foreseeable future following the on-field spat between Edinson Cavani and Neymar on Sunday evening.

The embarrassing squabble between the two PSG stars over who would attempt to convert from 12-yards ended with a fine save from Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, after the Brazilian pleaded with his fellow South American teammate for some time.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Following the final whistle it was reported that both players almost came to blows over the matter before having to be separated by Thiago Silva, and instead maturely unfollowed one another on Instagram.

In the fallout from Paris' 2-0 win there was also speculation that Neymar had asked Parc des Princes president Hamad Al-Khalifa to sell the Uruguay international as soon as possible, however Neymar may not be best pleased with the result.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the French capital club have formally decided that, even following his miss, Cavani will remain the club's number one penalty taker, even if the world's most expensive player does not agree.





So it doesn't look like the 30-year-old frontman is going anywhere anytime soon.