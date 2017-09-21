Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain Finally Settle Penalty Dispute & One Star Won't Be Happy

6 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain have come to a final decision on who will be taking the Ligue 1 leaders' penalties for the foreseeable future following the on-field spat between Edinson Cavani and Neymar on Sunday evening. 

The embarrassing squabble between the two PSG stars over who would attempt to convert from 12-yards ended with a fine save from Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, after the Brazilian pleaded with his fellow South American teammate for some time. 

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Following the final whistle it was reported that both players almost came to blows over the matter before having to be separated by Thiago Silva, and instead maturely unfollowed one another on Instagram.

In the fallout from Paris' 2-0 win there was also speculation that Neymar had asked Parc des Princes president Hamad Al-Khalifa to sell the Uruguay international as soon as possible, however Neymar may not be best pleased with the result. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the French capital club have formally decided that, even following his miss, Cavani will remain the club's number one penalty taker, even if the world's most expensive player does not agree.


So it doesn't look like the 30-year-old frontman is going anywhere anytime soon. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters