Real Madrid 'Turn Down' Chance to Sign Cavani as European Clubs Line Up to Land PSG Outcast

A host of European clubs are on alert over Edinson Cavani's potential availability after Real Madrid declined to take him off Paris Saint-Germain's hands.

The striker's future at Parc de Princes is growing increasingly uncertain after Cavani was involved in a bust-up with club record signing Neymar last Saturday.

Spanish news outlet Diario Gol has claimed that Real have been offered the chance to sign the Uruguay international in January, but club president Florentino Perez opted not to take up the opportunity to do so.

That has now led to the Daily Mail reporting that Premier League duo Chelsea and Everton, Serie A heavyweights Napoli and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are all interested in taking the 30-year-old if the chance to do so arises.



Neymar and Cavani quarrelled over set piece duty during PSG's 2-0 triumph over Lyon, and led to rumours that the Brazil international wanted the French giants to sell Cavani at the earliest opportunity.

Cavani, who was frustrated at having to play second fiddle to former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his PSG days, is allegedly annoyed at having the spotlight taken from him again with Neymar's arrival, but would lose out in any battle of wills given how much Les Parisiens stumped up for the ex-Barcelona megastar.

Edinson Cavani has €1m bonus clause if he finishes as PSG's top scorer..



The penalty fiasco all makes sense now! pic.twitter.com/22SarMYzfq — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 20, 2017

With PSG under pressure from UEFA to sell fringe players in order to balance the books, Cavani could find himself out of the French capital sooner rather than later but, despite a wealth of options available to him, may not get a transfer that sees him become the undisputed first choice attacker at any interested party.

Cavani could be open to a switch to either Chelsea or Napoli but, with Alvaro Morata likely to be the Blues' number one striking option and former club I Partenopei not wanting to shell out £120,000-a-week in wages for him, those options appear unlikely.

Everton, still on the lookout for a top class goalscorer, would not be able to provide Cavani with the Champions League football he has become accustomed to, while a possible move to Dortmund would see the ex-Danubio man have to compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a starting berth up front.

Both PSG boss Unai Emery and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have downplayed the spat between Neymar and Cavani, but this one appears set to rumble on for some time yet.

