Soccer

Shay Given Backs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Improve After Difficult Start to Life at Liverpool

an hour ago

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must be feeling a bit of deja vu at Liverpool.

The English attacker left Arsenal for Anfield during the summer, partly due to being played out on the wing by Arsene Wenger. He also rejected a move to Chelsea for that very reason, joining the Reds as he believed that he would be deployed in a central attacking position.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He has yet to be handed the role, however, and has gotten off to quite the subdued start under Jurgen Klopp.

Having made his first start for the club in the 2-0 Carabao Cup against Leicester City on Tuesday, Oxlade-Chamberlain came under heavy criticism from pundits over his performance.

And Given, now a pundit himself, reckons that the player will be feeling like it's happening all over again at a different club.

“It’s interesting to see, obviously that was his full debut, but he played on the right-hand side,” the former stopper said on Sky Sports (via Express). “So much was made that he left Arsenal because he wanted to play in the centre.

“He got supposedly reassurances from (Jurgen) Klopp that he would play in the centre and he’s played out wide again. 

“He must be thinking ‘this is deja vu a little bit, I’m back out on the right wing’ where he says he’s not happy. He’ll play better, probably Emile’s comments are a bit harsh that he didn’t remember much of him in the game.

“He’s just finding his feet at a big club, a new club as well. But it’s interesting to see because he didn’t play in the centre and he played on the right-wing again.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters