Slaven Bilic Reveals 'Clear the Air' Talks With Diafra Sakho After Deadline Day Shenanigans

Slaven Bilic and Diafra Sakho have now smoothed things over after the striker's erratic behaviour on transfer deadline day.

The Senegal international had been pushing for a move away from the London club, and had even taken it upon himself to fly to France to undergo a medical with Ligue 1 side Rennes - without West Ham's permission.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

The 27-year-old made his first start of the season in the Carabao Cup against Bolton on Tuesday, putting an end to speculation that Bilic might have tried to freeze him out for his behaviour.

It appears that the pair have fully smoothed things over, and the Croatian manager said, as quoted by the Mail: "Sakho's attitude and mood is spot on. Really spot on. He's very motivated in training. He looks really good. That's why he's playing for us.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"He is coming on. I do not have any complaints whatsoever. A few times I said that his attitude was not good or whatever, so I'm not lying, I'm not trying to hide things.

"But his determination and everything now is really good. He looks really good, he's injury free, and he's willing to train and play good for West Ham United."

The Hammers beat Bolton to book their place in the competition's fourth round, and they were drawn against Tottenham, where Sakho may feature again.

