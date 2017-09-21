Tim Sherwood Explains Why He Discarded £28m Forward in Favour of Harry Kane

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has revealed that he discarded £28m signing Roberto Soldado in favour of Harry Kane as the England international possessed greater abilities than his counterpart, despite his tender age.

Sherwood was responsible for offering Kane his big break at Spurs, putting faith in the then 21-year-old to light up White Hart Lane, and he has yet to disappoint as he has amassed 103 goals in 171 appearances for the club.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The emergence of Kane on both the domestic and international front cannot be understated, despite his young age he has shown no signs of stumbling and that is part thanks to the former Spurs boss as age was never a consideration for Sherwood.





“It never even crossed my mind when I put Harry Kane in the team,” Sherwood said during Sky Sports The Debate, via Turkish football.

This life is funny. If Soldado had delivered, Harry Kane may never have gotten a chance. — Den Den Din (@Cerebrone) September 13, 2017

“All I was worried about was winning a football match.

“And I looked at a kid on a training field against a £28m signing and I saw someone that was better than him. He scored in his first games,” he added.

Whilst Kane has continued to soar in the Premier League, Soldado - who scored only 16 goals in 76 games for Spurs - has struggled to find any consistency in his game since he switched Tottenham for Villarreal, and most recently Fenerbahce.

Soldado has yet to score for the Turkish side and is currently second in-line before another ex-Tottenham player who failed to make the grade, Vincent Janssen.