Tony Pulis Regrets Missed Chances Against Man City But Took Positives in Second Half Performance

Following a dominant first half display from visitors Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round defeat, West Brom came within a whisker of mounting a comeback and adding extra time to a highly charged game.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the Baggies missed a number of chances in an improved second half display to go home empty handed. After the game, manager Tony Pulis spoke to the Birmingham Mail and said he was 'disappointed' with the result, but can take something out of the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I’m really disappointed we haven’t won the game," said Pulis. “I thought we played really, really well second half and the chances we created, and the opportunities.





After a poor first half in which they lost possession on numerous occasions and were out-run by a classy Manchester City midfield, some inspiring words and a tactical change brought a more incisive second half.

“We pulled them at half-time and said you can work - and they do, they work so hard this team - you can work as hard as you want but if you keep giving the ball back, it’s for nothing," added Pulis.

“Some players were so culpable of being so poor in possession, you can’t do that, especially with the big teams. You’ve got to retain that turnover and that’s what we did second half, we did it much better. We actually won the ball, kept the ball, passed off and then the pitch opened up.





"The great thing was that we were creating chances and opportunities against one of the top teams in Europe, and one of the top teams in England."

If the finishing was a bit better from the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed a glaring opportunity at the death, the Baggies could have given a real go in extra-time and maybe even brought one of the in-form teams in Europe to their knees.