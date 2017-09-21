Soccer

Tony Pulis Regrets Missed Chances Against Man City But Took Positives in Second Half Performance

an hour ago

Following a dominant first half display from visitors Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round defeat, West Brom came within a whisker of mounting a comeback and adding extra time to a highly charged game.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the Baggies missed a number of chances in an improved second half display to go home empty handed. After the game, manager Tony Pulis spoke to the Birmingham Mail and said he was 'disappointed' with the result, but can take something out of the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I’m really disappointed we haven’t won the game," said Pulis. “I thought we played really, really well second half and the chances we created, and the opportunities.


After a poor first half in which they lost possession on numerous occasions and were out-run by a classy Manchester City midfield, some inspiring words and a tactical change brought a more incisive second half.

“We pulled them at half-time and said you can work - and they do, they work so hard this team - you can work as hard as you want but if you keep giving the ball back, it’s for nothing," added Pulis.

“Some players were so culpable of being so poor in possession, you can’t do that, especially with the big teams. You’ve got to retain that turnover and that’s what we did second half, we did it much better. We actually won the ball, kept the ball, passed off and then the pitch opened up. 


"The great thing was that we were creating chances and opportunities against one of the top teams in Europe, and one of the top teams in England."

If the finishing was a bit better from the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, who missed a glaring opportunity at the death, the Baggies could have given a real go in extra-time and maybe even brought one of the in-form teams in Europe to their knees.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters