Tottenham and Liverpool Poised to Do Battle Over German Sensation David Philipp

Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool look set to go at each other's throats in the next transfer window over German prodigy David Philipp, according to Sky Deutschland (via the Mirror).

The 17-year-old starlet is one of the hottest young prospects in the Bundesliga at the moment, having scored 18 goals and assisted 21 for Werder Bremen's Under-17 side last season.

The aforementioned source claims that the English sides have both made enquiries regarding the availability of the player.

“I wouldn’t want to rule out the interest in David from the English clubs," Bremen's academy director Bjorn Schierenbeck said. “But I don’t know exactly how firm it is. We would be very eager to continue working together with David.

“We have already held talks with him, and explained what his future career with Werder can look like.”

Philipp is out of contract at Bremen next year, but it is unclear as to whether or not he wants to extend his stay at the club, despite the talks which have been held with him.

The player is believed to be on the verge of getting called up to Germany's Under-19 side, and could soon find his way into the senior side if he keeps on performing at a similar level.