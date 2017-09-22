Alaves vs Real Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Recent Form and More

Following a midweek defeat to Real Betis, Real Madrid are hoping to get their La Liga campaign back on track away from home against Alaves.

Already seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane's side play a side yet to win a league match so far this season, losing five and conceding eight goals in the process.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash at the Mendizorrotza.

Classic Encounter

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Alaves were the surprise package in La Liga last season, securing a top half finish and going all the way to the final of the Copa del Rey.





However, the home fixture against Real Madrid was not one for manager Mauricio Pellegrino, now at Southampton, to remember. Despite taking the lead through Deyverson, Alaves were then hit by a superb Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick. Alvaro Morata completed a 4-1 win for Madrid.

Key Battle





Alexis v Cristiano Ronaldo

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

It goes without saying that if you can keep Ronaldo quiet, it goes a long way towards beating Real Madrid.





Having recently returned from a five-game ban, the Portuguese superstar is still feeling his way into the new season.





Real Betis shut him down well during their victory at the Bernabeu and Alaves will be hoping to do the same, with Alexis leading their defence.

Recent Form





It's been a nightmare start to the new season for Alaves. They've lost all five games, failing to score in any of them.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Their previous home game, a 3-0 loss to Villarreal was a particularly poor performance. They were beaten 1-0 by Deportivo La Coruña in midweek, meaning they are now one of only two sides left in La Liga without a win, alongside Malaga.





Real Madrid have also stuttered at the start of the season. They have failed to win at home with two draws and that defeat to Real Betis, but Zidane will be pleased with Real's away form, with two wins and six goals scored against Deportivo La Coruña and Real Sociedad.

Prediction





Even at his early stage of the season, Real are seven points behind Barcelona and could really do with a victory away from home.

Alaves have been very poor so far this season with new manager Luis Zubeldía already under pressure from the fans.

It would be a huge surprise if Alaves were able to pick up their first win of the season against the star-studded Real side.

Prediction: Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid