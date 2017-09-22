Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Bayern Munich hosts Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Friday in an early-season Bundesliga matchup.

Bayern is out to a typically strong start with 12 points from five matches, good for sole possession of first place, but will have to make do without injured keeper Manuel Neuer. Wolfsburg sits 12th with five points in five games.

Find out how to watch below.

How to Watch

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial here.