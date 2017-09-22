Borussia Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
Borussia Dortmund will look to extend their unbeaten run to six Bundesliga matches on Saturday when Borussia Mönchengladbach come to town.
Dortmund remain the only team in Europe's top five leagues who a yet to concede a goal this season, with Roman Bürki producing some heroics in their trip to Hamburg on Wednesday to keep that record alive.
Here's everything you need to know about Dortmund's clash with their Borussia-named rivals.
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Lars Stindl vs Sokratis & Toprak
Foals captain Lars Stindl could play a vital part in Saturday's fixture. The 29-year-old will be one of the toughest, if not the toughest, forward the Dortmund backline have had to deal with since their Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich at the start of August.
Winning the Confederations Cup over the summer with Die Mannschaft, Stindl has scored just one goal so far this season (in a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig). Having been involved in 27 goals across all competitions last season, the creative striker will be hungry to add to his tally for this campaign.
With strike partner Raffael notching a brace against Stuttgart in midweek, all eyes will be on the 32-year-old Brazilian to be the game changer for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.
However, Stindl's ability to drop deep and dictate the pace of the game will pose a threat to Dortmund that they are yet to face so far in the Bundesliga this season.
Team News
Borussia Mönchengladbach are suffering from their own injury problems, with summer signing Denis Zakaria the only recognised central midfielder still fit from the Foals' clash with Stuttgart.
Although Christoph Kramer could be available for Dieter Hecking, a nasty head injury picked up on Wednesday might grant Mickaël Cuisance a first Bundesliga start since his move from AS Nancy over the summer.
Potential Borussia Dortmund XI: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Zagadou, Sahin, Dahoud, Castro, Yarmolenko, Pulisic, Aubameyang.
Potential Borussia Mönchengladbach XI: Sippel, Elvedi, Vestergaard, Ginter, Wendt, Zakaria, Cuisance, Herrmann, Hazard, Raffael, Stindl.
Prediction