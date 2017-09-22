Soccer

Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Confirms Tyrone Mings Will Be Out of Action for a Month with Back Injury

an hour ago

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is facing up to a month on the sidelines with a back injury, after missing out on his club's Carabao Cup victory over Brighton in midweek.

What was initially believed to be a slight problem - an injury that would only see Mings out for a few days - seems to have now developed into something that requires treatment, and Cherries boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he is likely to be out for a month with the 24-year-old's latest setback:

"Tyrone Mings will miss out this weekend," Howe told reporters ahead of his side's trip to Everton (via the club's official website).

"Unfortunately, Tyrone has got a back problem. We thought it would be manageable with treatment, unfortunately he'll be out for a period of time.

"He'll see a specialist and it has been recommended that he has a month's rest on the sidelines.

"It will be interesting to see how that rest affects his back, he has pain in one area so hopefully the rest should cure it.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"With the international break, he could miss three or four games maximum.

"Apart from Tyrone we're OK, Junior came through the game on Tuesday OK which is a big boost. We don't have any other injury problems."

Mings now joins striker Callum Wilson and goalkeeper Adam Federici on the injury table for the south coast club, and adds further woes to an otherwise dismal start to the season.

Bournemouth sit 19th in the Premier League table with only three points from five matches - coming from last weekend's 2-1 victory over Brighton. The Cherries will be hopeful of adding another win in their coming fixture - but face a tough test from Ronald Koeman's Everton. 

