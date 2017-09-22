Cristiano Ronaldo Close to Securing Huge Wage Rise at Real Madrid Thanks to Lionel Messi

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a one-year contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu, a move taken to increase his weekly wage to bring the Portuguese attacker in line with that of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi, according to NAIJ.

The 32-year-old is already taking home around £19.5m per year, however has demanded an extra £7.5m on top of that to get closer to the £31m annual salary that his fellow La Liga star currently pockets at the Camp Nou.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The four-times Champions League winner is already committed to the Spanish capital club until 2021 and is the highest earner within Los Blancos' ranks, however if Los Vikingos were to accept their key man's demands he would be set to earn over £105m in wages alone thanks to the additional 12 months.





Ronaldo recently returned to league action for Madrid during their shock last minute defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday, after serving a five-match ban for pushing a referee.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

There was speculation surrounding the Portugal international's future during the summer, with the 2016 European Championships winner ready to quit the Bernabeu following tax fraud allegations made against him.

However, those thoughts now seem to be behind him with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner wanting to prolong his stay as part of Zinedine Zidane's all conquering side, of course only under the circumstances of a 38% wage rise.