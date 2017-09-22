Soccer

Emirates Ready to Offer Real Madrid €70m-a-Season to Continue Club's Shirt Sponsorship Until 2022

16 minutes ago

Global company Emirates, who sponsor Real Madrid as it stands, are prepared to offer the Spanish giants a massive €70m-a-season to remain as the club's shirt sponsor until 2022.

The deal, if confirmed, will eclipse Manchester United's yearly partnership with Chevrolet, which sees the Red Devils earn €62m-a-season.

According to Palco32 (via MARCA), the deal has not been finalised yet, although it's believed that the two parties have indeed agreed upon the economic aspect of the renewal, with Madrid not wanting to wait until the current deal comes to a close to renegotiate terms.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Galacticos are keen to maximise their revenue in order to become the ultimate monopolising financial force in the game - battling with United on an ever constant basis means that competition is fairly limited but fierce, as the Premier League club is very much up there among the wealthiest in the world.

It's also emerged that securing a new deal with Adidas is top of Madrid's 'to do' list, with the hope that the German sports manufacturer will continue to be the club's kit supplier.

With talks already begun, it's possible that an agreement could be struck within the coming days, meaning that the Spanish outfit could continue to release sleek, practical kits for seasons to come.

Competition at home as well as overseas is always present, and it's thought that Madrid wish to beat FC Barcelona's latest deal with Nike, a figure which is said to be somewhere close to €105m.

