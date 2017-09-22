Soccer

Eric Dier Claims 'Proud' Spurs Cannot Settle Until the Club Finally End Trophy Drought

an hour ago

Eric Dier has revealed how Tottenham Hotspur's talented squad won't rest until they have won at least one piece of silverware.

The Spurs star spoke exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of his team's Premier League London derby against West Ham on Saturday lunchtime, and revealed why he was desperate to land a trophy this season.

Tottenham finished runners-up to title rivals Chelsea last term - an improvement on their third placed finish in 2015/16 - and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but failed to end their 50-year wait for a trophy.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Dier now believes that, despite Spurs' crop of talented players being "proud" of how far they have come under manager Mauricio Pochettino, none of them will be happy until a title is lifted in north London.

He stated: "I think we should be proud of what we've managed to do so far, but I don't think we can be proud of achieving anything because I don't think we have. We can be proud of where we are now, considering where we've come from.

"I think we can definitely be proud of that. But as a group, I think we wouldn't be happy unless we won something.

"The manager is very ambitious, and we've created a fantastic working environment where everyone is really hungry for success. That just came out on the pitch.

"I think the feeling within the place was positive, we felt things were going in the right direction, and hopefully they will continue to, because we might have challenged a couple of times but we haven't really done anything yet."

Tottenham already find themselves five point off the pace for the English top flight title after an inconsistent start to life domestically this term.

Frustrating draws against Swansea and Burnley, coupled with a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, have ensured just eight points from a possible 15 have been chalked up.

Dier, though, added that he expected Spurs to push on and go on a run of superb form - starting with the away trip to the London Stadium on Saturday.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: "It's been a mixed bag really, but there's lots of room for improvement, we know that, and we've not really reached our level yet. I'm sure we will.

"If it hasn't been terrible, and you know you can do much better, it isn't that bad!

"The season is so, so long. Chelsea last season really struggled at the beginning, and then ended up champions. Man City started strong last season and then peeled off. You really can't tell after five games. 

"There's so much more to happen, so who knows what the ending will be? The potential is there, it's just up to us to fulfil it."

