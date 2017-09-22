Soccer

Football Bad Boy Nile Ranger Has Blasted FIFA 18 Makers For Not Including Him in the Latest Release

16 minutes ago

Southend striker and renowned bad boy Nile Ranger has hit out at EA Sports following their decision not to include him in the latest instalment of the FIFA game.

Ranger has recently been released from prison after he served ten weeks of an eight month sentence and upon his release, he learned that EA have not included him in the latest game that is set for release later this month.

Ranger took to Twitter to vent his frustration claiming that it wouldn't happen to Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi if they had been locked away for weeks.

Clearly the makers of FIFA have deemed his persona and attitude as unsuitable for their game - which they have every right to do - but it doesn't stop Ranger getting angry at the fact that he's not included - despite playing a League One fixture a few weeks ago.

Football fans were quick to respond to the tweet from Ranger and their replies would't have helped the situation as far as the striker is concerned.

I'm not sure the social media rant from Ranger would change the mind of EA Sports but it did make for entertaining reading for fans of the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters