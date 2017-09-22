Football Bad Boy Nile Ranger Has Blasted FIFA 18 Makers For Not Including Him in the Latest Release

Southend striker and renowned bad boy Nile Ranger has hit out at EA Sports following their decision not to include him in the latest instalment of the FIFA game.

Ranger has recently been released from prison after he served ten weeks of an eight month sentence and upon his release, he learned that EA have not included him in the latest game that is set for release later this month.

Ranger took to Twitter to vent his frustration claiming that it wouldn't happen to Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi if they had been locked away for weeks.

So 2months in custody stops you from being on Fifa @EASPORTSFIFA 😵😵 wonder if I was @Cristiano or MESSSSI.. would this HAPPEN.. HMMMM — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) September 21, 2017

Clearly the makers of FIFA have deemed his persona and attitude as unsuitable for their game - which they have every right to do - but it doesn't stop Ranger getting angry at the fact that he's not included - despite playing a League One fixture a few weeks ago.

You have to have been a footballer to be in FIFA #NUFC — Andrew Cant (@andyc1892) September 21, 2017

You were a premier league footballer and you pissed it away thinking your a gangster. And all your worried about it being on FIFA 😂 — Olly Smith (@smithy0504) September 21, 2017

Probably to avoid the costs to remove you from the game when you get yourself banged up again.... — Ian Storrar (@xSAFCx) September 21, 2017

Football fans were quick to respond to the tweet from Ranger and their replies would't have helped the situation as far as the striker is concerned.

I'm not sure the social media rant from Ranger would change the mind of EA Sports but it did make for entertaining reading for fans of the game.