Hope Solo has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation over a grievance filed last year, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The goalkeeper was suspended from the U.S. women's national team in August 2016 and her contract was terminated following her comments after the quarterfinal loss in the Rio Olympics. She called the Swedish team "cowards" because of their defensive play.

Following the suspension, the women's national team players' association filed a grievance on Solo's behalf, with the two sides reportedly reaching a settlement last month.

Solo told the Chronicle in a statement on Thursday that the two parties “have amicably resolved the matter and are moving forward in a positive way.”

Solo underwent shoulder replacement surgery in September of 2016. She called the procedure "long overdue." In August, she played down any suggestions of retirement by saying she was looking to play overseas to continue her career and possibly earn a place for the 2019 World Cup.

Solo has played for the USWNT for 17 years, winning one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. She appeared in 202 games and had a record 102 shutouts in her career.

The grievance settlement does not mean that Solo has been offered a new U.S. Soccer contract, and she remains ineligible for selection.