Jose Mourinho Admits Club Has No Timetable for Pogba Return But Says He 'Will Not Cry' Over Injury

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he will not 'cry' over the absence of Paul Pogba, but instead will place his trust in the remainder of his squad for the indefinite time the Frenchman will be unavailable for selection.

The 24-year-old has not been seen since suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of the Red Devils' 3-0 Champions League win over FC Basel earlier this month, and there is speculation that the former world's most expensive player could be missing for at least six weeks.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It has been reported that the midfielder will be given a 10-day holiday before he begins his road to recovery, however the Old Trafford manager is unable to pinpoint exactly when that will be and believes this has given other squad members the chance to stake their claim for the future.

"No idea", was the response of Mourinho when asked about the timeframe of Pogba's return in his pre-match press conference. "But again, great opportunity for other players to play and I trust them all. I’m not going to cry or count the days for Pogba to be back.

"When he’s back, welcome. Until then, I trust my people."

United will return to Premier League action following their 4-1 Carabao Cup victory on Wednesday night with a trip to the south coast to face Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The north-west side will fancy their chances of continuing their unbeaten start to the term against Mauricio Pellegrino's men, with the Saints only scoring in two of their six games in all competitions this season.