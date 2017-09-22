Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Potential Lineups & More

Leicester City welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium as the two sides look to take all three points from the fixture.

Leicester currently have bragging rights over the Reds following the 2-0 victory at Anfield in the Carabao Cup mid-week. But they've had a difficult time in the league so far this season - winning just one game from their opening five fixtures and that coming against newly promoted Brighton.





Their last time out in the league was against another newly promoted side and their 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield wasn't the result Craig Shakespeare would have been hoping for.

Liverpool have had an up-and-down start to life in this year's domestic campaign with their defence still causing problems for concern for boss Jurgen Klopp.

A last minute goal for Watford on the opening day of the Premier League was certainly two points dropped for Klopp - they seemed to have turned a corner following the 4-0 thrashing over Arsenal. However, just seven days later and troubles mounted once again with a Mane red card and an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Foxes will have confidence heading into the Premier League having gotten the better of Liverpool mid-week with Shinji Okazaki changing the whole game after coming on from the bench.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Classic Encounter

The spoils were shared between the two sides last season as both teams won at their respective home grounds.

Liverpool eased past the Foxes early on in the 2016/17 season with a 4-1 victory - goals from Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and a brace from Sadio Mane sealed the win - a Jamie Vardy first-half equaliser turned out to be a mere consolation for the visitors.

The reverse fixture following the turn of the year saw Leicester City victorious with an impressive 3-1 win over Jurgen Klopp's side. A goal from Danny Drinkwater and a Jamie Vardy double was enough to win the game - despite Philippe Coutinho scoring the final goal of the game.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shakespeare obviously said something to his men and Shinji Okazaki coming from the bench scored the opening goal of the game - Islam Slimani sealed the win for the home side with a sweet left-footed strike to the top corner.

Team News

Leicester City

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will likely return between the sticks - taking the place of Ben Hamer, who appeared in the Carabao Cup. Danny Simpson looks set to return for the Foxes and also Christian Fuchs coming back into the side following an eye injury which kept him sidelined the last time his team played. Central defender Robert Huth is still out injured after surgery and despite being ahead of schedule, will not be ready for the Premier League fixture.

Vardy is set to be named in the squad after he missed the midweek game with a groin injury and his strike partner Shinji Okazaki looks to regain his place in the starting lineup after a good performance last time out.

Liverpool

Liverpool rested Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino midweek and Reds' fans will be pleased to see them back in the starting lineup. Philippe Coutinho could make another start for the club as he slowly reintegrates back into the squad.

Simon Mignolet will make his way back into goal for the visiting side after Klopp gave a chance to Danny Ward for the domestic cup game and with Nathaniel Clyne still sidelined with injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold could keep his place at the right-back position.

Key Man

Liverpool have had many struggles so far this season, mainly in the heart of the defence. However, Brazilian winger Coutinho has made most of the headlines heading into the start of the season with his desire to leave for Barcelona and Liverpool's firm stance on the situation.

His return to the starting lineup will prove to be crucial for Liverpool. He is slowly making his way back to 100% fitness and his first half performance mid-week against Leicester proves he still has what it takes to be a game changer. He was influential during the game and was unlucky not to score. He was substituted at half time by Jurgen Klopp but it's believed he wanted him rested for the more important game against the Foxes in the Premier League.

If he can find his best form at the weekend, Leicester will find it extremely difficult to keep him out and he could be the one to decide the outcome of the game.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Potential Leicester City Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Schmeichel, Morgan, Maguire, Simpson, Fuchs, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy.

Potential Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet, Klavan, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Prediction





Despite Leicester City winning the Carabao Cup fixture in midweek, Liverpool will head into the game as favourites for the win. The Reds had rested some important players for the cup game and the return of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will certainly add more attacking prowess for Liverpool.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare will hope for another hard-fought win against the odds but will surely struggle to repeat the same scoreline as the midweek clash.





Predicted Scoreline: Leicester City 2-4 Liverpool