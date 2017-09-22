Manchester City Star Ilkay Gundogan Takes to Twitter to Give Positive Update on Knee Injury

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reassured fans that the injury he picked up during the Citizens' 2-1 Carabao Cup tie win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night is 'nothing serious'.

The 26-year-old returned to the north-west club's starting line-up for the first time since overcoming a nine-month spell on the sidelines, after damaging his cruciate knee ligament in December of last year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, just before the hour mark the former Borussia Dortmund man limped from the field of play after a late challenge from Baggies goalscorer Claudio Yacob, with fears another long spell out could be possible.

But via his official Twitter account, the Turkish-descended German international has put the Etihad Stadium faithful at ease, reassuring those concerned that it is not a reoccurrence of the injury that kept him out for so long.

Hi all, thank you for all your messages! I'm happy to tell you my injury is nothing serious and I hope to be back soon on the pitch!👍🏼 #MCFC — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) September 21, 2017

Following the clash it was reported by BBC Sport that the damage sustained was simply a knee sprain to the opposite leg which has caused Gundogan so many months of unrest this year.

It is not yet known exactly the the 26-year-old will reappear again, however it is great news for everyone involved with Manchester City that their star midfielder should not be absent for too long.