Manchester United Continue to Scout Celtic Youngster After Series of Impressive Displays

Manchester United have been scouting Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney after a series of stunning performances from the young Scottish international.

After almost a decade in the Celtic academy, Tierney made his breakthrough into the first team in 2014, and has been a huge hit ever since - managing 54 appearances for the Hoops in the last three seasons.

Though lacking experience at such a young age, it seems that the 20-year-old has done enough in his time in the Scottish Premier League to warrant interest from English heavyweights Manchester United.

And according to the Sun, BBC pundit Alan Stubbs spotted a Red Devils scout at the 4-0 demolishing of Dundee in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday night.

This follows on from another United scout said to have been in attendance for Paris Saint Germain's convincing rout of the Scottish champions on September 12 - and reports claim that Tierney is on Jose Mourinho's radar.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Mourinho is reportedly in the market for a left-back after trouble with Luke Shaw. The 22-year-old has been plagued by injuries since his move to Old Trafford from Southampton, and the England international currently looks a shade of the player he was at St Mary's - with Mourinho publicly criticising the defender.

As United look to replace makeshift left-back Ashley Young sooner rather than later, it seems that Tierney has become their number one target - the Celtic man boasting both youth and home-grown status, and wouldn't likely cost the Red Devils as much as options would around Europe.