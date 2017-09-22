Soccer

Michy Batshuayi Hails 'Crazy' Diego Costa After Clubs Agree Deal to Send Him Back to Madrid

an hour ago

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has hailed 'crazy' Diego Costa after Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agreed a deal to take the Spain international back to Madrid.

Costa has been looking for the Stamford Bridge exit for some time now after Blues boss Antonio Conte made it clear that he wasn't in his plans moving forward. Since their spat went public, Costa hasn't been training with Chelsea as he awaited confirmation of a move away - recent reports have suggested that he was in Brazil spending time with his family.

Batshuayi wrote a farewell note via Twitter thanking the Spaniard for all the support he gave him, calling him 'crazy Diego Costa' as he wished him luck for the future.

Atletico are currently unable to register players due to a transfer ban that was enforced before the summer window. Costa will be unable to play for the club until January when the ban is lifted, but Atletico boss Diego Simeone wants him to be training with the squad to get reintegrated and also get his fitness levels up.

Batshuayi is enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge and is getting more game time as the season progresses. He managed to get himself a hat-trick as the Blues eased past Nottingham Forest in a 5-1 victory in the Carabao Cup. 

