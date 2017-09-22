Soccer

Neymar and Cavani Settle Penalty Taker Dispute After Brazilian Apologises to Teammate in Meeting

37 minutes ago

Paris-Saint Germain hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this weekend after an altercation between two of their star players during their win over Lyon.

Edinson Cavani took the ball off new signing Neymar for a penalty, after the same incident had occurred earlier in the match over a free kick with Neymar taking the duties of Cavani, leaving both players embroiled in a heated fallout.

Neymar had reportedly asked the chairman and staff of PSG to sell Cavani in response but it is now being reported by the Daily Star have reported that the pair have put their altercation behind them.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The world-record signing has reportedly met up with the Uruguayan and captain Thiago Silva and apologised for his behaviour saying he regretted his attitude towards the centre forward during the game.

The former Barcelona forward has also been said to have apologised to the whole squad for any disruption and split he may of caused during the issue, as the attacking force of Neymar, Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria look to be in full force.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

The news of the rift being squashed will be welcome news to manager Unai Emery, after fears that problems between Neymar and Cavani would have negatively affected the club on and off the pitch.

After a disappointing trophy-less campaign last season, Emery is well aware a replication of that form will see him axed. With his side impressing so far with six wins from six in Ligue 1 they face Montpellier on Saturday, before a highly anticipated clash with Bayern on Tuesday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters