Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 6

It's that time of the week again. Time to set your fantasy lineups for the upcoming weekend of Premier League action.

There were plenty of big scorers last time out, with regular goalscorers Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero both excelling in matches against Everton and Watford respectively.

But should the pair be at the top of your wish list this week? Who should you be looking to get rid of? Here are our top picks.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Lukasz Fabianski - A shock clean sheet for the former Arsenal goalie at Tottenham last week means Fabianski is now the top shot-stopper in the game and a home tie against Watford looks favourable.

David de Gea - It's four clean sheets from five Premier League games for the Spaniard, and expect him to continue that run against a goal-shy Southampton on Saturday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Who's Not

Jordan Pickford - The ex-Sunderland man has let in nine goals in his last three Premier League matches, hardly a record to fill you with confidence.

Petr Cech - Arsenal can be dreadful from set-pieces and this gameweek face West Brom, the masters of scoring from dead ball situations.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Antonio Valencia - The Manchester United right-back scored a cracking goal against Everton last time out and could easily secure another clean sheet against Southampton.

Kyle Walker - The England defender has two assists this season and could pick up another when Manchester City take on Crystal Palace.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Who's Not





Chris Lowe - Huddersfield have been good at the back so far this year but Turf Moor has been a fortress for Burnley in recent times and the 28-year-old could see his side leak a few.

James Milner - Milner probably won't start at left-back against Leicester but Liverpool are still bound to concede at Leicester regardless.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Manuel Lanzini - The Argentinian loves a goal against Tottenham, having netted twice in his last two games against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

David Silva - The 31-year-old was at his magical best during the 6-0 win over Watford last week, registering two assists against the Hornets.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Who's Not





Willian - The Brazilian has featured in each of Chelsea's five opening Premier League games but has only managed one assist.





Juan Mata - Mata has played his part in United's fast start to the season but hasn't grabbed a goal or an assist in the league so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot

Sergio Aguero - If there's one that's certain this weekend, it's that Sergio Aguero will score against Crystal Palace. How many he scores is up to the former Atletico Madrid striker.

Jamie Vardy - The England ace has two goals in his last two Premier League games and, assuming he overcomes a slight injury problem, you can expect him to be on the scoresheet again against Liverpool.

Who's Not

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck - Welbeck had been in great form but a groin injury will now keep him out until after the international break at least.

Wayne Rooney - The ex-United forward hasn't had the best time of it on and off the pitch recently and Everton have looked toothless in front of goal in the last few weeks.