Spartak Suffer Setback With Quincy Promes Set to Miss Liverpool Clash Through Injury

Russian champions Spartak Moscow have been dealt a big blow as star striker and former Liverpool target Quincy Promes will miss next Tuesday's Champions League match against the Reds through injury.

The Liverpool Echo report that the forward sustained a calf injury in Spartak's 2-0 win over Kuban Krasnodar in the Russian Cup this week, in which he scored both goals. Promes has already been ruled out of Saturday's league game with Anzhi and is unlikely to be to fit in time to feature when Liverpool make the trip to the Otkrytiye Arena.

The 25-year-old Dutch international, who is highly rated by many in Russia, made his first team debut for FC Twente back in 2012. He then had a successful loan spell at Go Ahead Eagles before returning to Twente, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

Spartak Moscow decided to make a swoop for him in 2014, paying around £13m for his services, and since his move to Russia the Dutchman has been Spartak's top goalscorer for the last two seasons, scoring a total of 36 goals in 71 appearances.

Liverpool were considering for Promes prior to last season's January transfer window but never launched an official bid and instead opted to buy forward Mohamed Salah in the summer. Promes' injury is a massive loss for Spartak, who currently find themselves in eighth place in the Russian Premier League.

The dynamic forward has bagged six goals for the Russian side so far this season and continues to impress in Russia. Spartak will also be without their Brazilian attacker Pedro Rocha for the Liverpool clash as he also suffered an injury in their cup game.