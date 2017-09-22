Swansea vs Watford Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Recent Form and More

Swansea will search for their first home win of the Premier League season on Saturday when they welcome Watford to the Liberty Stadium.

Marco Silva's side saw their unbeaten start to the season blown away by Manchester City last time out, losing 6-0.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Classic Encounter

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There have only been two Premier League meetings between these clubs in South Wales, but previously they have met in the Championship.

In March 2011, Swansea were pushing for promotion while Watford were nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

The Swans took the lead through Stephen Dobbie but Watford would equalise through Danny Graham, who would go on to win the golden boot in the division with 24 goals.

Recent Form

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Watford were unbeaten in the Premier League before they were hammered by Manchester City at Vicarage Road last Saturday.

Their two previous away games have both resulted in 2-0 victories against Bournemouth and Southampton.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Swansea are yet to pick up a point at home this season, having lost to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Paul Clement's side have been solid at the back for large parts but have only found the net on two occasions.

They drew 0-0 against Tottenham at Wembley last weekend before beating Reading to ensure progression to the last 16 of the League Cup.

Team News

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns from their previous two games.

Wilfried Bony may get his Premier League start in his second spell at the Liberty Stadium up front with one of Tammy Abraham or Jordan Ayew likely to make way. Leroy Fer may also be rewarded for good performances off the bench with a start.

Watford have a number of injuries in their defence. Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart and Sebastian Prodl are all ruled out of the game and Miguel Britos remains suspended, but Kiko Femenia should be back from injury to take a place on the bench.

Prediction





Two sides with different motivations meet in this fixture. Watford are looking to bounce back from conceding six, while Swansea are hoping for their first home win of the season.

A cagey game could occur with neither side wanting to lose a match that could be crucial in events at the bottom end of the Premier League.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Watford