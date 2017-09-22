Soccer

Tottenham Star Set for Return to Action After Almost a Year Out Due to Injury

an hour ago

Erik Lamela is working towards a full recovery from the hip injury that has kept the Argentine winger out of action since October 2016.

Since signing from Roma for £30m in 2014 Lamela's Spurs career has been significantly restricted by injury issues, keeping him from holding down a regular first team spot, with his latest stint on the treatment table seeing him miss as many as 51 games across all competitions.

However, after a frustratingly long spell on the sidelines, Lamela has been seen in full training with Spurs on Thursday in Enfield, as per Sky Sports.

After undergoing surgery in April, the 25-year-old has looked to have made a full recovery, with a view to returning to regular game time soon.

Although a fresh setback is set to see his recovery stretch to October this year, seeing his time out reach an unprecedented calendar year, it is expected he could make a return to the matchday squad for any of Spurs' games across that month. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Tottenham's fixture list for October starts with Bournemouth and will see them come up against the likes Real Madrid, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester United, the latest fixture on that list coming on October 28th. 

