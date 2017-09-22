VIDEO: YouTuber Pits Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo Against Each Other in Pure FIFA 18 Speed Test

FIFA 18 hasn't even been released yet and Youtubers are already doing their homework in preparation for EA Sports' biggest release this year - by testing who is the fastest player between Lionel Messi, Neymar, and of course, FIFA 18 poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo.

EA know just how to excite fans ahead of releasing their games. With the official release of the hotly anticipated football simulator coming on September 29, the build up to FIFA 18 has been spectacular. From gradually announcing new features to slowly releasing the player ratings, the hype is reaching fever pitch.

Cristiano es el mejor del FIFA 18, seguido de Messi y Neymar/ Cof cof @Menotti78 https://t.co/9eALHkrA4I pic.twitter.com/v5I4LBlye5 — Ramon Cabrera (@Ramoncabreragon) September 12, 2017

But, everyone knows that the stats mean little until you play the game for yourself, and FIFA Youtuber ZAN OMG has given viewers a little insight as to what to expect from a few of this year's pacey players.

Putting Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar to the test (this year's three best players), ZAN OMG pitted the three against each other in order to see who is the fastest with and without the ball.

These are the stats heading into the test.

Acceleration Sprint Speed Pace Ronaldo 89 91 90 Messi 92 87 89 Neymar 94 90 92

As you can see, EA's main man Ronaldo comes out on top with the ball at his feet, while Neymar is the fastest when it comes to sprinting alone - leaving Messi to fall into third place in each race.





Now we all know that there are faster players in this year's game, and there is no doubt that there will be some overpowered striker that frustrates everyone on Ultimate Team as per usual - you know, like Victor Ibarbo in FIFA 14.





But nevertheless, it's interesting to see these little experiments being carried out before the public can get their hands on the game itself.