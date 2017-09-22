William Gallas Slams Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Sell French Centre-Back This Summer

Former Premier League centre-half William Gallas has branded Jurgen Klopp's decision to sell Mamadou Sakho to Crystal Palace a 'shame' after the 27-year-old's £27m switch to Selhurst Park.

Gallas, who plied his trade at Chelsea and Arsenal before ending his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, seems to believe that his compatriot had a lot to offer the Reds before falling out of favour with his manager Klopp.

“You’ve got to remember that when he first arrived, he was one of Klopp’s favourites,” he told SFR Sport (via the Express). “I just think Klopp is the kind of guy that if you do the same thing three times, that’s it.

“It’s a shame because I feel like Mama had everything to explode at Liverpool. He was loved by the fans.”

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sakho was dropped by the German manager after a string of late appearances to training as well as a ban that saw him miss the back end of the 2015/16 season after a drugs test kerfuffle.

Despite impressing hugely for Palace whilst on loan last season (the centre-back played a crucial role in the club's relegation battle), Sakho remained in the Liverpool boss' bad books and was sold as a result - despite the Reds knowing that he could not be replaced.

Liverpool now find themselves struggling in the defensive side of their game, having not won any of their four matches in September.

This weekend, Klopp and his squad travel back to the King Power Stadium for the second time in a week, hoping to exact revenge over Leicester after the Foxes knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.