AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Lifts Lid on What Lies Behind His Goal Celebration

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed his trademark celebration after scoring a goal is a tribute to his father, a former footballer who passed away through illness when he was just 11-years-old.





The Ivory Coast international has had a quick rise to prominence after an impressive breakout season with Italian side Atalanta last season, and his rich vein of form has continued with Milan as the celebration which sees the 20-year-old stand to salute has already made two appearances so far this season.

"Papà era calciatore. Poi divenne un militare ma morì di malattia: io avevo 11 anni. Il gesto del militare è per lui."#IlCalcioèDiChiLoAma pic.twitter.com/V4L0FUlqkc — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) September 21, 2017

Kessie said of his celebration: "Dad was a footballer, then he became a soldier but he died of illness: I was 11. The military act is for him," as per Serie A TIM on Twitter.





The 20-year-old's trademark tribute to his father after scoring a goal was first displayedwhilst playing for Atalanta last season - where he made 30 appearances, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

I googled 'define midfield domination' and got a photo of franck kessie🙋 pic.twitter.com/skwYGlQs6n — ♤ (@Hussainbd_) September 17, 2017

His outstanding performances for club and country attracted the interest of clubs across Europe, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus chasing Kessie's signature.





However, it was Milan who eventually secured the talented youngster on a two-year loan deal - with an obligation to buy - and he has failed to disappoint since his arrival as he has netted two goals and provided one assist in five Serie A appearances.

Despite being just 20-years-old Kessie has racked up 17 senior international caps for the Ivory Coast, making his first-team bow at just 17-years-old in 2014.