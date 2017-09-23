Brighton vs Newcastle Preview: Key Battle, Recent Form, Team News & More

The two newly promoted sides that contested the Championship title so closely last season prepare to face off again on Sunday at the Falmer Stadium.

With Newcastle dominating recent meetings between the teams, as well as winning three Premier League games on the trot - the away team will be hopeful of a result.

Team News

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle are likely to field the exact same eleven that started the last Premier League win against Stoke, with it being one of their best performances so far this season. With De Andre Yedlin usurping Javier Manquillo's place in the side, making his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury - the American full-back is set to maintain his place in Benitez's side.

As for Brighton, Steve Sidwell is still nursing an injury and won't be back in time for this clash, so Dale Stephens will occupy the midfield in his absence. Chris Hughton's team will also have little to no changes from their last Premier League match - with no new injuries or returns to report.





Predicted Brighton lineup: Ryan, Rosenior, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, March, Propper, Stephens, Knockaert, Hemed; Gross.





Predicted Newcastle lineup: Elliot, Yedlin, Mbemba, Lascelles, Clark, Merino, Hayden, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu.

Key Battle

Anthony Knockaert vs Ciaran Clark

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Premier League is yet to see the best of Anthony Knockaert who was so influential for Brighton in the Championship last season - finding the back of the net an impressive 15 times.

Yet to contribute a goal or assist in five Premier League games, Knockaert has often found himself outdone by more resolute defenders.

On Sunday, the Frenchman will face off against Ciaran Clark - a centre-back by trade deployed in the left back role by Benitez. While definitely defensive minded, Clark could find himself exposed at the back by the bombarding March - it's this lack of protection that Knockaert should try to exploit with his pace and precision.

Recent Form

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Brighton tasted defeat twice against Bournemouth in their last two games across the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Chris Hughton's side will be looking to bounce back against Newcastle, having been so impressive against West Brom in a 3-1 win not too long ago. Struggling for goals against Bournemouth, Brighton will be relying on Gross and Hemed once again.

Newcastle are in top form, having won three Premier League games on the trot, they have propelled themselves into the top four prior to Saturday's results. Joselu will be hoping to pick up his own scoring form, having missed a plethora of chances against Stoke - the Spanish striker should have scored a hat-trick easily.

Prediction





Newcastle have really embraced the Benitez philosophy, looking compact at the back while maintaining a high level of creativity going forward. Meanwhile, Brighton have looked sloppy at the back in both games against Bournemouth - despite being at home for this clash, it's hard to look past another Newcastle win

Prediction: Brighton 0-1 Newcastle