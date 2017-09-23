Soccer

Ian Wright Rages at Arsenal Fans Over Treatment of Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'F**k Yourselves!'

18 minutes ago

Ian Wright has launched a foul mouthed tirade at Arsenal supporters over their responses to his defence of former star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Gunners winger has been on the receiving end of plenty of stick from sections of Arsenal's fanbase following his £35m switch to Liverpool - particularly with the upturn in the north London side's form since his departure in the summer.

Wright recently took to Twitter to defend Oxlade-Chamberlain's spluttering start to life at Anfield, but turned on those who used to idolise the Arsenal legend when they bit back over his stance of the England international:

When Wright was inundated with numerous replies stating, in no uncertain terms, that he was wrong to continue supporting Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former striker was, shall we say, not happy:

The latest episode in Wright's seemingly ongoing feud with Arsenal fans comes after he had hit out at contract rebel Mesut Ozil over his failure to give his all for the Gunners cause.

Wright had called out the German playmaker, as well as Alexis Sanchez, for not doing enough to help Arsenal since the start of the season, regardless of their own contractual situations at Emirates Stadium.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Wright even went further by opining that the duo should not be part of Arsene Wenger's current team after the Frenchman's side earned a valuable draw away at Chelsea and progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup, even though Sanchez played in the latter victory over Doncaster Rovers.

All of that has led to Gunners fans taking sides of the debate, with those agreeing with Wright's assessment and those calling him out for not supporting those who have stuck around so far.

Arsenal are next in action on Monday night as they host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

