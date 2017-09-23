Inter vs Genoa Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Inter host Genoa at the San Siro on Sunday looking to bounce back from an unexpected draw with Bologna last time out, which ended their four game winning streak in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri have an impressive recent history over their opponents at home, winning four of their latest encounters with Genoa at San Siro, and Luciano Spalletti will be looking to extend the streak to five when he lines up against Ivan Jurić's side - who have yet to win a league match this season - for the first time as Inter manager.

Classic Encounter

These two sides have battled it out on 23 occasions and since early 2012 the home side have come out victorious, and that was no different on May 23 2015 when Genoa twice came from behind to secure a famous victory over Inter.

With four goals coming prior to the half-time break, it looked as though the game would end all square at 2-2 as the second-half petered out, but a minute before time Kucka Juraj's header from a free-kick gave the keeper no chance, resulting in a 3-2 victory for Genoa.

It was a result which saw rapturous celebrations from the Genoa faithful as they went on to finish the season ahead of Inter for the first time since 1994.

Key Battles





Mauro Icardi vs Genoa Defence

The Inter skipper has started the new campaign like a house on fire, scoring six goals in five Serie A appearances - the second best tally in Italy's first division.

His dynamism leading the line has caused defences across Seria A all sorts of trouble, as once he is inside the penalty box he is simply lethal, not offering any mercy to the opposition.

The Argentina striker is an issue the visitors will have to overcome as a defensive unit if they are to return home with any points.

Team News

Full-back Joao Cancelo is set to remain sidelined for Inter's clash this weekend, but could be set for an earlier than expected return to the side ahead of the Derby della Madonnina with Milan on October 15.

Midfielder Assane Gnakouri has also yet to return from a heart condition which was detected in February.

Genoa will be without forward Gianluca Lapadula as he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained earlier in the month.





Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, Nagatomo, Miranda, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio, Candreva, Borja Valero, Vecino, Perisic, Joao Mario, Icardi

Genoa XI: Perin, Zukanovic, Rossettini, Biraschi, Laxalt, Veloso, Brlek, Lazovic, Bertolacci, Palladino, Pellegri

Prediction

Despite a slight hiccup in their last outing, Inter are likely to have too much fire power for Genoa on Sunday as Icardi and Perisic continue to rack up the numbers at the start of the season.





Fuelled with the need to bounce back it looks unlikely that the visitors will be able to overcome Spalletti's side and notch their first win of the season.





Prediction: Inter 2 - 0 Genoa