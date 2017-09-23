LEAKED: Details of Ousmane Dembele's Astonishing Earnings at Barcelona

Barcelona's newest recruit Ousmane Dembele did everything in his power to push through a move to Camp Nou this summer and now it is easy to see the reasons for his actions as he is reportedly earning five times the amount he earned whilst at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old had his head turned by the prospect of joining Barcelona in the summer and armed with a hefty transfer budget following the departure of Neymar, the Blaugrana secured a deal for Dembele worth in the region of €105m.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

According to German newspaper Spiegel, who received the contract from Football Leaks, the highly-rated youngster's deal at Barcelona is worth an astonishing €12m-a-year, five times the €2.4m he earned whilst at Westfalenstadion.





A figure which could be added to and see him collect a respectable €3.3m bonus should the Spanish giants win a treble, as well as a 'special bonus' of €6.7m which will reportedly be accompanied by a signing bonus of €3m - not a bad deal for a 20-year-old.

Image by Matt Barnes

However, the deal did not just prove beneficial to Dembele's bank balance as Dortmund also reportedly raked in €105m up front, which also includes a potential €40m in add-ons.

One of these add-ons is an obligation for Barcelona to pay Dortmund €5m when the forward reaches each milestone of 25, 50, 75, and 100 matches for the Spanish outfit.

An incredible deal for both parties, and following Dembele's hamstring injury which is likely to see him out until January Barcelona will be buoyed by the short-term money saving as the appearance bonus will take longer for the forward to accomplish now that he is on the sidelines.

Dembele made three appearances and provided one assist for Barcelona prior to tearing his hamstring in the opening stages of his side's clash with Getafe this month.