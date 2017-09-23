Leicester 2-3 Liverpool: Mignolet Saves Penalty to Gift Reds Three Points as Coutinho Shines Again

In a match that promised excitement, with an expansive, aggressive Liverpool side up against the fiery, counter-attacking Leicester the match delivered with an exciting 3-2 win for the travelling side.

Early first half goals gave Liverpool a commanding lead with Mohamed Salah and a sublime Philippe Coutinho free kick putting the Reds in charge.

Moments before half-time Leicester gained a lifeline with Shinji Okazaki tapping in from close range to boost Craig Shakespeare's side going into the break.

A crazy five minutes in the second half saw Jordan Henderson calmly give his side a two goal lead once more before the Foxes instantly replied to pen them back again, through a Jamie Vardy header.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Leicester had a chance to level the match with a penalty for a Mignolet collision with Vardy, but the England striker could only drill the resulting penalty into a prepared Mignolet. The Belgium's heroics in goal sealing an important win and three points for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Leicester looked set to play their signature counter-breaking style early on in proceedings, with an Okazaki through ball playing in Vardy for an early effort forcing the save from Simon Mignolet.

The first clear-cut chance for Liverpool feel courtesy of Salah, a 25-yard Emre Can pile-driver of an effort cannoned off the base of the woodwork straight into the Egyptians feet, the seemingly easy finish stabbed wide.

But the Egyptian made up for error only two minutes later when a well placed cross from Coutinho found Salah at the back post who guided his header past a flailing Kasper Schmeichel.

The 18th minute saw the ever-present closing down from Vardy almost rewarded, he dispossessed Mignolet at the edge of his own box, with Okazaki sliding the ball just wide of the Belgium keeper.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Five minute on and returning hero Coutinho was stamping his mark on the match with a sublime, powerful, pinpoint free kick leaving Schmeichel helplessly watching the ball fly past, given the Reds a two goal cushion.

With Leicester needing to push out after going two down, and Liverpool sitting back the home side improved as the half time whistle loomed.

Another chance feel to forward Roberto Firmino close to half time when the Brazilian drilled his shot across the face of goal, Coutinho close to tapping in the shot at the back post.

Deep into the added time an Albrighton free-kick was met by a superbly acrobatic Vardy diving header which forced an instinctual save from Mignolet.

The resulting corner lofted over the head of the Belgium keeper, stepping out into the box, and came off a combination of Liverpool and Leicester players, bouncing towards the open net Okazaki felt more than obliged to tap in for a crucial lifeline before the break.

VARDYYYYYYY!#lcfc back in it again as Vardy nods in at the far post after Gray's dipping shot was saved. It's 2-3! #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/wOQVGXo7BC — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 23, 2017

The opening 20 minutes of the second half seemed to become a much closely fought between both sides with little falling the way of either side.

But all hell broke loose once more when on 68 minutes with a blocked effort at the Liverpool end left the away side in a quick three vs two on the counter, substitute Daniel Sturridge played the ball to the feet of Henderson at the edge of the box, the Reds captain stepping right and calmly placing in the sides third.

But only a minute divided Liverpool extending their lead and it being cut once more with a Vardy header bringing the gap to one once more, another great Albrighton cross fell to Demarai Gray who hit a sweet volley with Mignolet only parrying to Vardy who was jogging on the spot for the simple finish.

And to finish off the craziest five minutes of a frankly hectic contest, Andy King played in Vardy with a wonderful outside of the foot ball only for a rushing Mignolet to clatter into the England forward and gift the home side a way back into the match.

Vardy went for power, drilling his effort down the middle and Mignolet read what the England striker was going for and made a strong save to keep his side in the lead and redeem his own mistake moments before.

The Belgium international proving he's a dab hand at saving penalties with his five shut-outs in his last eight faced.

With the game coming to it's conclusion sub Sturridge gave Schmeichel plenty to think about with a couple of troublesome efforts for the Danish goalkeeper.

Leicester couldn't manage to generate the much-needed opportunity late on with the Reds happy to sit and absorb the late pressure from the home side.

But with plenty of energy and goals the contest didn't disappoint the neutrals and Liverpool fans, with Klopp relieved his side could come away with a much needed motivational boost and three points, allowing the side to push on towards the top of the table.

Shakespeare will feel hard done by, with his side unable to claim even a point from a great performance. But if performances continue in such style then Leicester will looking at another win in the weeks ahead as they look to build on their 12th placed finish last season.