Soccer

Leicester Midfielder Matty James Set for Over 4 Weeks on the Sidelines Following Achilles Injury

31 minutes ago

Leicester City midfielder Matty James has been dealt a substantial injury blow as he is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks with an Achilles injury. 

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the home defeat to Chelsea a fortnight ago and despite initial indications showing a minimal lay-off period, it is now more serious than anyone had anticipated. 

The news comes as a significant setback for James who had hit the ground running with the Foxes this season after overcoming back-to-back knee injuries which had him sidelined for nearly two seasons.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare revealed the extent of James' injury ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool on Saturday: “He will be out for between four to six weeks," said Shakespeare, via the Leicester Mercury

“He has an Achilles strain. His foot is in a boot. “I am really gutted for Matty because the timing of it when he had worked his way back.

“It is something he can mentally deal with now because it is short-term rather than long term. You feel for the players because I know what he has been through. It is well documented.

“He wants to please and do well. He wants to train and doesn’t want to miss a session.

"For the last 18 months, and I include the Barnsley loan, he hasn’t missed a session.

“He picked this up against Chelsea and tried to carry on. Maybe in hindsight if he can come off he would have protected it a bit more. That his nature, he wanted to carry on, but he has probably made it a bit worse,” he added.

26-year-old James spent last season on-loan with Barnsley where he made 18 league appearances before linking back up with Leicester in the summer, where he has since featured in all of the Foxes opening four Premier League games of the season prior to his injury.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters