Premier League Roundup: Morata's Hat-Trick Seals Win for Chelsea as Top Four Dominate
Saturday's action in the Premier League showed the top four's offensive arsenal and the alarming frailties of their opposition.
In the early kick-off, Tottenham earned a solid victory against West Ham despite playing with ten men late in the second half and Manchester United earned a victory against a resilient Southampton. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester City took full control against Stoke City and Crystal Palace respectively, Everton finally won and Huddersfield tied 0-0 away at Burnley.
Read up on all the action below.
Chelsea's Morata Puts Defensively Inept Stoke to the Sword With Clinical Hat-Trick
Chelsea continued their impressive run of form as they stormed to a 4-0 victory over Mark Hughes' defensively hapless Stoke City side in the Premier League this afternoon.
Antonio Conte's side got off to the dream start, confirming Potters fans' fears of their defensive vulnerability by undoing their back-line within two minutes of kick-off, with César Azpilicueta feeding star striker Álvaro Morata to fire home a composed finish. Pedro doubled the lead in the 30th minute, capitalising on a defensive error and scoring a superb strike.
Conte's men put the game beyond doubt late on, with Morata scoring his second goal of the afternoon with a cheeky chipped effort. The Spanish sensation soon had his hat-trick, finishing off a beautifully flowing move with a simple tap-in. Chelsea were well-deserved winners, highlighting the strength and depth they possess as a title-challenging unit.
The Blues started the game exactly as they would have hoped, with midfield enforcer Tiémoué Bakayoko winning the ball from the opposition, before Azpilicueta split the Stoke defence down the middle with an arrow-like pass, allowing Morata to slot home a cooly-taken finish. This early goal allowed the game to open up, with both sides making strong attacking endeavours.
Following a period of ebb and flow between the two sides, with neither side causing the opposition much of a threat, Chelsea doubled their lead, with hard-working winger Pedro seizing the opportunity presented to him by a Darren Fletcher midfield error - gobbling up the errant chested back-pass and rifling a beautifully curving shot passed a helpless Jack Butland.
It's 2-0! Pedro races onto a loose ball and hits it hard into the bottom corner! #STKCHE pic.twitter.com/OPrljQ8Eyz— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 23, 2017
Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante began to boss the midfield for Chelsea, working as a unit to deny the Potters' playmakers time to make their mark on the game - pouring water over the bonfire of any forward play from Hughes' side. The Potters fans' frustrations began to become vocal, after makeshift wing-back Mame Diouf skewed a wild bicycle kick effort well wide of the Blues' net.
The second half picked up where the first left off, with attacking intent being shown by both sides. Both Shaqiri and Marcos Alonso were booked early on, as the game began to noticeably more heated. The latter was lucky not to be sent off moments later, after controversially bring Diouf to the ground with a clumsy tackle.
The fiery game continued at a frenetic pace, with the hosts finally registering their first shot on target in the 60th minute. Shaqiri aimed a tame, left-footed shot at the Chelsea goal, and Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois was more than a match for the weak strike, snaffling up the effort with ease. Stoke came close soon after, with Diouf somehow missing from three yards out.
The Blues put the game to bed in the 77th minutes, as Morata scored his second goal of the afternoon with an excellent solo effort. The Spanish international snatched a loose ball played by the woeful Glen Johnson, before powering passed Darren Fletcher and dipping an exquisite chip over Butland, who committed himself to ground far too early.
Morata then claimed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute, with substitute Cesc Fábregas showing his trademark creative genius, leading a flowing move down the field which saw Azpilicueta claim his second assist of the day - chesting Fàbregas' expertly played pass into the path of Morata, who slotted home a simple finish.
HAT-TRICK! 4-0 CHELSEA! Sumptuous stuff from Fabregas and Azpi to lay it on a plate for Morata! #STKCHE pic.twitter.com/Y8yHHIQ5Zq— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 23, 2017
The Blues ran-out deserved winners in the game, displaying a superb combination of defensive grit, clinical finishing and much-needed composure in a bubbling cauldron of a ground which has seen both Manchester United and Arsenal come unstuck so far this season.
Man City Condemn Crystal Palace to 6th Straight Loss of the Season
Crystal Palace have seen their early-season misery compounded by yet another loss, going down 5-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola surprisingly benched Gabriel Jesus in favour of German ace Leroy Sane, while Sergio Aguero kept his place up front.
The Eagles, meanwhile, were led by Belgian star Christian Benteke, with former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho making his first Premier League start for the club since making his move permanent.
Sakho nearly opened the scoring in the 6th minute, but against his own side, attempting to clear Kevin de Bruyne's long ball with his head but almost putting it into the back of Palace's net, hitting the post.
Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus Cheek would carve out a chance for himself approaching the 20th minute, weaving his way past the City defence to shoot from just outside of the box to hit the opposition's left post.
The midfielder found himself with another opportunity around ten minutes later, but struck across the goal after a rebound fell his way in the box.
Danilo was made to come on and replace Benjamin Mendy in the 30th minute, with the left-back having hurt himself and getting showed a yellow card following a foul on Andros Townsend.
City finally broke the deadlock just ahead of halftime. Sane, who has been in immense form this season, found the back of the net with a deft flick resulting from a flashy first touch that put the ball over a defender's head en route to goal from David Silva's clever pass.
The home side went into the half with a 1-0 lead, but Palace couldn't complain about chances, having seen a good few go to waste in the half.
The second half saw City race out of the blocks, doubling their lead through Raheem Sterling's strike off Sane's cross from the left flank six minutes from the whistle.
The English attacker put a second past the London side, giving City a 3-0 lead in the 59th minute, getting on the end of Aguero's unselfish ball across the goal after De Bruyne found the Argentinian with a great aerial ball.
Sterling would leave the pitch shortly after, with Guardiola sending summer acquisition Bernardo Silva on in his place.
Aguero got himself on the score-sheet as well later on, heading Sane's cross past the Palace stopper to put City up 4-0.
The resident side capped things off with a quintuple of goals, with Fabian Delph scoring a belter of a goal from outside of the box, leaving Palace and their new boss Roy Hodgson facing a real uphill battle.
This latest result means Palace have failed to win their last seven league matches, as well as going well over 500 minutes without scoring.
Kane Stars for Tottenham as the 10 Men Hold on for Crucial Victory
Tottenham held on for a vital win as a sending off for Serge Aurier led to a strong comeback challenge from West Ham, despite a Harry Kane brace and a Christian Eriksen goal orginal putting Spurs 3-0 up.
Following a slow start to the contest by both sides the game burst into life in the 34th minute when the away side opened the scoring.
Andy Carroll gave possession away to Christian Eriksen in the centre of the pitch, the Danish midfielder then picked out Dele Alli who whipped a pinpoint cross into the path of Harry Kane and last season's top goal scorer finished off the clinical counter attack.
Just four minutes later Harry Kane would get his and Tottenham's second goal of the game, following Joe Hart making a good save from a Dele Alli effort the ball bounced to Kane who took full advantage of West Ham's unguarded net.
38 - @HKane doubles his account as he taps into an empty net after Hart had parried @dele_official's shot!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 23, 2017
⚒ #WHU 0-2 #THFC ⚪
Christian Eriksen got the goal his performance deserved with 30 minutes left to play. Following Harry Kane being denied a hatrick by a matter of inches, as his free kick cannoned off the post, Aurier's deflected cross fell to Eriksen who buried a low shot into the bottom corner.
Javier Hernandez then grabbed what looked to be only a consolation for West Ham in the 65th minute. The Mexican finished off Fonte's flick on from a corner to give West Ham a glimmer of hope.
33 - Christian Eriksen has now surpassed Nicklas Bendtner as the outright top scoring Dane in @premierleague history. Updated. https://t.co/6qllMIKLjp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017
However, just minutes later a moment of madness from Serge Aurier saw him gain a second yellow card and Spurs go down to 10 men. The needless tackle on Andy Carroll was the catalyst for a West Ham onslaught on Tottenham's goal.
The away side managed to withstand West Ham's assault until the 87th minute when a brilliant cross from Masuaku picked out Kouyate. The Senegalese midfielder's bullet header flew past Hugo Lloris to set up a tense final few minutes.
With West Ham's second of the game coming so late on Tottenham managed to see out the rest of the game and secure all three points.
Lukaku's Early Goal Seals Tight Game for Manchester United
Saturday afternoon saw Southampton take on Manchester United at the Saint Mary's Stadium. United come off an impressive form in the Premier League as they were equal on points with Manchester City to the top of the table. Southampton hosted with only one win under their belt in six games.
Marouane Fellaini made a start over an injured Paul Pogba for the Red Devils as well as in-form players Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku. Southampton's captain Virgil van Dijk started on the bench for the Saints, giving Wesley Hoedt a chance to play with Maya Yoshida.
The first 15 minutes of the game saw the home side dominate with possession as chances were made by the likes of Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic. Despite a strong start from the hosts, United yet again proved their counter attack to be the key to their success this season.
In the 20th minute, Ashley Young crossed the ball into the Saints' box directly to Lukaku's head. Though Fraser Forster blocked the first attempt from the header, Lukaku slotted in the rebound six yards out, giving United the lead against Southampton.
20' - GOAL! Southampton 0 #MUFC 1. It's @RomeluLukaku9 again! #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/9TOLTnxsB4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 23, 2017
Southampton continued to press with their possession in United's box, but the Red Devils kept finding succession in their counter attack as the Saints failed to capitalise on their chances. United got another close chance in the form of a Rashford free kick only a few inches wide of the net in the 27th minute.
The trio of Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Lukaku really set the tone in attack for United as their pace on the ball had away fans roaring in the first half. Mkhitaryan's chances to convert balls were however prevented by Southampton's defence. Mario Lemina outshined his fellow Saints in the first half with his ball retention.
The first half finished with United leading 1-0 against Southampton.
HALF TIME: #SaintsFC 0-1 #MUFC— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 23, 2017
Romelu Lukaku's strike has given the visitors the lead heading into the break here at St Mary's. pic.twitter.com/pkYX2Rydqu
The second half saw the home side consistently put immense pressure on United as Southampton hardly gave any space for the Red Devils to make a counter attack or create chances.
The Saints had several chances to score, including one close chance in the 79th minute by Oriol Romeu as a ball from five yards out merely went wide from the right side of the net, out of David De Gea's reach.
United also had an open chance minutes later as Ander Herrera was clear in the box, only to smash the ball above the post from Fraser Forster. United's usual charm in the final third of the match was not showing in the performance.
In the last minutes of the match, controversy arose as the referee went into the sidelines and booked Jose Mourinho as he went off quietly, shaking hands with the Southampton coaches.
The game ended 1-0 to Manchester United as they stay 2nd place on the Premier League table.
Niasse Spares Everton's Blushes in Testy Encounter
Super sub Oumar Niasse saved Everton from suffering a fourth successive Premier League defeat as he fired the Toffees to victory over Bournemouth.
The Senegal international's brace secured a 2-1 win for the Blues in his first league appearance for 18 months to give Ronald Koeman plenty of food for thought and overturn a one-goal deficit after Joshua King had put the visitors in front.
The triumph hands Everton their first league win since the opening day of the season and eases the growing pressure on the expensively assembled Toffees.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton's two goal hero in midweek - planted a header from Leighton Baines' teasing cross just wide to produce the game's first clear cut chance before he teed up Ashley Williams to fire a deflected effort into the arms of Asmir Begovic.
Jordan Pickford comfortably held Junior Stanislas' effort at his near post from the Cherries' first proper attack, while Gylfi Sigurdsson saw a first time shot charged down at close range.
The Icelandic playmaker thought he had won a penalty moments later following a nudge by former Blue Dan Gosling, but referee Martin Atkinson waved away his appeals.
Simon Francis was then lucky to get away with an elbow on Wayne Rooney as the pair challenged for a cross in the box that could have led to a penalty - the veteran striker's anger evident as blood streamed down his face from the cut above his left eye.
Rooney unfortunately fired a shot into his standing leg upon his return to the field following treatment, and Cuco Martina's last ditch intervention prevented Stanislas nodding home at the back stick from Jermain Defoe's stood up cross down the other end.
Despite spending most of the first 45 defending, it was Bournemouth who drew first blood three minutes after the restart. Charlie Daniels' inside pass found King in space and, after the striker had driven infield and jinked past Mason Holgate's challenge, arrowed a right foot effort past Pickford into the bottom right hand corner.
10/10 knee slide 🔵#EVEBOU pic.twitter.com/ULHaku9G1K— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 23, 2017
Two minutes later and it was almost two. Rooney's wayward pass was pounced upon by a Cherries counter, but Pickford's right foot spared Everton's blushes from Defoe's snapshot.
Pickford held onto another attempt by Gosling as Bournemouth pressed on, tails up, while Sigurdsson flashed a header across the face of the goal from Baines' centre.
Holgate's nodded effort was agonisingly cleared off the line as Everton tried to up the ante, and two of the Toffees' substitutes soon combined to devastating effect.
Some irony if Oumar Niasse is saving Koeman's job after he banished him from the first team.— Jim Douglas (@Jim__Douglas) September 23, 2017
A flowing move was begun by Niasse on the left wing and, once the striker was found by a superb pass by Tom Davies, took one touch before unleashing a stunning finish by Begovic.
And the man marginalised by Koeman had soon turned the game on its head. Davies' shot from sub Jonjoe Kenny's cross was dealt with by Begovic, but Niasse was on hand to fire home from two yards after his first effort was cleared off the line.
Calvert-Lewin poked over following great link up play between Davies and Kenny and, despite Bournemouth's late push for an equaliser, Niasse's heroics were enough to give the hosts all three points.
Swansea Dismal Start to Season Continues After Watford Grab Dramatic Late Winner
Watford's impressive start to the season continued after a hard fought win away to Swansea, whose stuttering start to this campaign continued.
Swansea's early play was characterised by optimistic long balls up to Wilfried Bony, who seemed to have no support from Swansea's frontline.
The Swans' sloppy play ultimately lead to the opening goal when Bony's loose pass in the middle of the park was spread out wide to Andre Carrillo, whose cross fell kindly to Andre Grey who rifled home his first goal since his record £18.5m move from Burnley in the summer.
The home team's' inability to string a handful of passes together translated into a hostile atmosphere, with the home fans continuously booing their players. This discontent seemed to drive Watford forward, with Kiko Femenia's half volley eventually being turned in by Andre Carrillo, only for the linesman to rule it out for offside. Carillo's first half performance warranted a goal; the Peruvian was unlucky not to double the Hornets' lead.
Swansea's best chance of the first half came when Tom Carroll's free kick fizzed across the box, only for Bony to steer his header wide of the far post. This was met by a collective groan around the Liberty Stadium, with Swansea almost certainly looking set to equalise before the half-time whistle after they enjoyed a dangerous 5 minute spell at the end of the half.
Whatever Paul Clement said to his players at half time sparked an unbelievable change in energy, as the home side looked a completely different team. With Tammy Abraham and Roque Mesa replacing Clucas and Van der Hoorn at half time, the murmurs of discontent from the first half quickly turned to roars of support as Swansea started to take control over game.
Swansea's £11m signing from Las Palmas, Roque Mesa, gave the Swans some much needed composure in the middle of the pitch, and they enjoyed a large share of possession in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
The midfielder seemed to be paying homage to the Swansea of old as the home side's attacking moves flowed through the Spaniard. This pressure ultimately lead to an equalising goal after Olsson's hooked ball over the top bounced uncontrollably in the Watford penalty box, before Bony's snap shot was spilled to Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, who had the simple task of slotting home Swansea's first home goal of the season.
As the second half progressed, both teams pushed for the winner, with Swansea's mounting pressure slowly dissipating as Watford worked their way back into the game.
After an end-to-end period at the end of the game, Watford capitalised on a loose ball in the middle of the park, and Richarlison drove at the heart of the Swansea defence. Alfie Mawson's poor challenge failed to stop the midfielder, who carried on to slot home Watford's winner courtesy of the underside of the bar.
Swansea's dismal start to the season continues, despite dominating for most of the second half. Watford will be pleased with today's victory after losing 6-1 last week Manchester City, as well as their midweek defeat to Bristol City in the League Cup.